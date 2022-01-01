You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 GeForce MX450 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 63 against 43 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (98.4 vs 109.1 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm

12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm

12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~85.1% Side bezels 7.6 mm 4.6 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 35.5 dB 41.6 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 897:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 33 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 14 (2021) 250 nits ZenBook 14 UX435 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 63 Wh Voltage - 11.6 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 280 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz - GPU boost clock 1468 MHz - FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Pavilion 14 (2021) 1.879 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UX435 +50% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80 dB 58 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.