HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Dell G5 15 5500

HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
VS
Dell G5 15 5500
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
From $879
Dell G5 15 5500
From $869
Display
Battery 43 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 14 (2021) and Dell G5 15 5500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (109.1 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 34-47% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 43 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14 (2021)
vs
G5 15 5500

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 325.1 mm (12.8 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 216.6 mm (8.53 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~72.3%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 10.1 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1502:1
sRGB color space - 55.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 14 (2021)
250 nits
G5 15 5500
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 180 / 230 W

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

