You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery 43 Wh - 52 Wh 78 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 GeForce MX350 2GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021) User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400 Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 52 against 43 watt-hours

86% sharper screen – 208 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm

12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches 321.6 x 224.5 x 14.2-16.7 mm

12.66 x 8.84 x 0.56-0.66 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~84.4% Side bezels 7.6 mm 4.7 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 35.5 dB 43.8 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space - 97.4% Adobe RGB profile - 67.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.8% Response time - 22 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 14 (2021) 250 nits Inspiron 14 7400 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 52 Wh 78 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 280 gramm 290 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 GeForce MX350 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR5 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Pavilion 14 (2021) 1.879 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7400 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80 dB 70.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.