You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 43 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (109.1 vs 130.8 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm

12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~79.5% Side bezels 7.6 mm 6.6 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 35.5 dB 39.2 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 400:1 Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 14 (2021) +14% 250 nits Inspiron 15 3511 220 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 280 gramm 305 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 12 GPU performance Pavilion 14 (2021) +124% 1.879 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3511 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80 dB 78.7 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.