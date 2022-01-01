Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 14 (2021) or Inspiron 15 5502 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5502

44 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 43 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 14 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 15 5502 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.1 vs 129.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 15 5502

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches		 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.23 x 0.56-0.7 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~80.4%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35.5 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space - 58%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.1%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 14 (2021)
250 nits
Inspiron 15 5502 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 280 gramm 301 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 25 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR5 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
Pavilion 14 (2021) +54%
1.879 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5502
1.22 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80 dB 80.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

