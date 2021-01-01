HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
From $879
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 217-296% higher FPS
- Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (109.1 vs 126.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 43 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Width
|325.1 mm (12.8 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|216.6 mm (8.53 inches)
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|704 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Gold, Pink
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|0 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 14 (2021) +38%
1310
948
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 14 (2021) +70%
4346
2557
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 14 (2021) +24%
510
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 14 (2021) +56%
2000
1283
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
