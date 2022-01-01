You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Battery 43 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021) Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3320 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (96.7 vs 109.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm

12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches 305.9 x 204 x 15.6 mm

12.04 x 8.03 x 0.61 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 624 cm2 (96.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~78.1% Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.8 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 35.5 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 sRGB color space - 52% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 14 (2021) 250 nits Latitude 3320 250 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 280 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 2 2 Threads 4 4 L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pavilion 14 (2021) +3% 1233 Latitude 3320 1193 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 14 (2021) +2% 2533 Latitude 3320 2483 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Pavilion 14 (2021) 1337 Latitude 3320 +1% 1349 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 14 (2021) +3% 2495 Latitude 3320 2434

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 12 GPU performance Pavilion 14 (2021) +124% 1.879 TFLOPS Latitude 3320 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

