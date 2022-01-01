You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Battery 43 Wh - 40 Wh 53 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 GeForce MX330 2GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021) Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5402 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm

12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches 321.3 x 216.2 x 16.7-17.9 mm

12.65 x 8.51 x 0.66-0.7 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~77.8% Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.7 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 35.5 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 14 (2021) 250 nits Vostro 14 5402 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 40 Wh 53 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 280 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 GeForce MX330 2GB TGP - 25 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 1531 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1594 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR5 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Pavilion 14 (2021) +54% 1.879 TFLOPS Vostro 14 5402 1.22 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

