HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9315
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
- Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 43 watt-hours
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 51% sharper screen – 169 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91.3 vs 109.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches
|295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|704 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Gold, Pink
|Blue, Burgundy
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|35.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|280 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|10
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
XPS 13 9315 +14%
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2535
XPS 13 9315 +149%
6323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1336
1314
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3118
XPS 13 9315 +74%
5436
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~7 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|80 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.3 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
