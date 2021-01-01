Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 14 (2021) or 15 (2021) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs 15 (2021)

HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
VS
HP 15 (2021)
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
From $879
HP 15 (2021)
From $669
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 14 (2021) and 15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (109.1 vs 134.5 square inches)
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14 (2021)
vs
15 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Width 325.1 mm (12.8 inches) 358.5 mm (14.11 inches)
Height 216.6 mm (8.53 inches) 242 mm (9.53 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~77.4%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 6.6 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
Pavilion 14 (2021)
250 nits
15 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Pavilion 14 (2021) and ENVY 14 (2021)
2. Pavilion 14 (2021) and Inspiron 14 5402
3. Pavilion 14 (2021) and VivoBook S14 S435
4. Pavilion 14 (2021) and Vostro 14 3400
5. 15 (2021) and Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
6. 15 (2021) and 14 (2021)
7. 15 (2021) and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
8. 15 (2021) and G5 15 5510

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP 15 (2021) and Pavilion 14 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский