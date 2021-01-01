Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 14 (2021) or ENVY 13 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs ENVY 13

HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
VS
HP ENVY 13
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
From $879
HP ENVY 13
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 14 (2021) and ENVY 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 43 watt-hours
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (92.4 vs 109.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14 (2021)
vs
ENVY 13

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Width 325.1 mm (12.8 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 216.6 mm (8.53 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~81.8%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 13 and Pavilion 14 (2021) or ask any questions
