HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs ENVY x360 13 (2021)

HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
VS
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Evaluation of HP Pavilion 14 (2021) and ENVY x360 13 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 43 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (92.4 vs 109.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14 (2021)
vs
ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 325.1 mm (12.8 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 216.6 mm (8.53 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 16.5 mm (0.65 inches)
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~81.8%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Black, Gold
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Max. brightness
Pavilion 14 (2021)
250 nits
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +300%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 768
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

