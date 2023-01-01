Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023) Can run popular games at about 221-301% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 221-301% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP Pavilion 14 (2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm

12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches 317.1 x 222 x 19.9 mm

12.48 x 8.74 x 0.78 inches Area 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~80.7% Side bezels 10.3 mm 7.8 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Ambient light sensor No No Max. brightness Pavilion 14 (2023) 300 nits Vivobook 14 (M1405) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 42 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 4 GPU performance Pavilion 14 (2023) +401% 2.703 TFLOPS Vivobook 14 (M1405) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Optional Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.