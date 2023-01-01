Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (105.7 vs 125.9 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm

12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm

14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches Area 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2) 812 cm2 (125.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~82.6% Side bezels 10.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Sync technology No FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating - Glossy Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 Pavilion 14 (2023) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 18% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 14 (2023) 300 nits Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 W 45 / 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance Pavilion 14 (2023) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Optional Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.