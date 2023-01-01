HP Pavilion 14 (2023) vs Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (105.7 vs 125.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches
|356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm
14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|682 cm2 (105.8 inches2)
|812 cm2 (125.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.3%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|10.3 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Sync technology
|No
|FreeSync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|-
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Pavilion 14 (2023)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~18% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|90 W
|45 / 65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1688
1703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7537
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1722
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Optional
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
