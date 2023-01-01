Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (250 nit) 1920 x 1080 (400 nit) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7520U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023) Can run popular games at about 146-199% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm

12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches 323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm

12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches Area 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~77.7% Side bezels 10.3 mm 6.9 mm Colors Silver White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (250 nit) 1920 x 1080 (400 nit) 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating - Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Pavilion 14 (2023) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 Laptop 14 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Max. brightness Pavilion 14 (2023) +20% 300 nits Laptop 14 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) TGP - 45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance Pavilion 14 (2023) +265% 2.703 TFLOPS Laptop 14 0.74 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Optional Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.