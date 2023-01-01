HP Pavilion 14 (2023) vs Laptop 15
Review
Performance
System and application performance
26
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
60
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
82
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 441-601% higher FPS
- Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
- 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (105.7 vs 131.6 square inches)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Laptop 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches
|359.8 x 236 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.29 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|682 cm2 (105.8 inches2)
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.3%
|~79%
|Side bezels
|10.3 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Rose gold
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Laptop 15
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Pavilion 14 (2023)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~18% more screen space
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|90 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|4 (0P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 14 (2023) +138%
1688
710
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 14 (2023) +261%
7537
2086
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 14 (2023) +187%
1722
601
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 14 (2023) +234%
7281
2178
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|10 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|0.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Optional
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
