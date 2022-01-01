You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14t (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 49.9 against 43 watt-hours

45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (100.1 vs 109.1 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm

12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.6 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1069:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 14t (2022) 400 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position - Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Pavilion 14t (2022) +4% 2.703 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.