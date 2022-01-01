Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 14t (2022) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

46 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14t (2022)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
HP Pavilion 14t (2022)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 14t (2022) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14t (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 52.6 against 43 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 43% sharper screen – 225 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (101.4 vs 109.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14t (2022)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~82%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.6 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position - Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 / 35 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
Pavilion 14t (2022)
2.703 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +11%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
