You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Battery 43 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14t (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5420 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 54 against 43 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm

12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~79.6% Side bezels 7.6 mm 6.3 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 14t (2022) +60% 400 nits Inspiron 14 5420 250 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position - Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 10 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pavilion 14t (2022) 1390 Inspiron 14 5420 +4% 1451 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 14t (2022) 3667 Inspiron 14 5420 +4% 3803 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 14t (2022) 5241 Inspiron 14 5420 +5% 5494

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce MX570 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1087 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40 GPU performance Pavilion 14t (2022) 2.703 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5420 +78% 4.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.