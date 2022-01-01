Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 14t (2022) or Inspiron 14 5420 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 14t (2022) vs Dell Inspiron 14 5420

46 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14t (2022)
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
HP Pavilion 14t (2022)
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 43 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 14t (2022) and Dell Inspiron 14 5420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14t (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5420
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 54 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14t (2022)
vs
Inspiron 14 5420

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~79.6%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 6.3 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 14t (2022) +60%
400 nits
Inspiron 14 5420
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position - Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1087 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40
GPU performance
Pavilion 14t (2022)
2.703 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5420 +78%
4.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

