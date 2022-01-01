You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU GeForce MX550 2GB - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14t (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 24-33% higher FPS

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm

12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm

12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~76.7% Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.6 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink White, Silver, Gold, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 35.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Pavilion 14t (2022) +60% 400 nits Pavilion 14 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 43 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position - Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 280 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Pavilion 14t (2022) +44% 2.703 TFLOPS Pavilion 14 (2021) 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.