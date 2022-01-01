Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 14t (2022) or Pavilion 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 14t (2022) vs Pavilion 14 (2021)

46 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14t (2022)
VS
44 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
HP Pavilion 14t (2022)
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 14t (2022) and Pavilion 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14t (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 24-33% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14t (2022)
vs
Pavilion 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches		 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~76.7%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.6 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 35.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
Pavilion 14t (2022) +60%
400 nits
Pavilion 14 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position - Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 280 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 10 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
Pavilion 14t (2022) +44%
2.703 TFLOPS
Pavilion 14 (2021)
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
