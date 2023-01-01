Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 14t (2022) or Pavilion 14 (2023) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 14t (2022) vs Pavilion 14 (2023)

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14t (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 43 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14t (2022)
vs
Pavilion 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches		 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~83.3%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 10.3 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support - No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte -
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Pavilion 14 (2023)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Pavilion 14t (2022)
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~5% more screen space
Max. brightness
Pavilion 14t (2022) +33%
400 nits
Pavilion 14 (2023)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position - Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 10 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
Pavilion 14t (2022)
2.703 TFLOPS
Pavilion 14 (2023)
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

