Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14t (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs) User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 43 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 43 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm

12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm

12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~83.3% Side bezels 7.6 mm 10.3 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support - No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Pavilion 14 (2023) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 Pavilion 14t (2022) 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Max. brightness Pavilion 14t (2022) +33% 400 nits Pavilion 14 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position - Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Pavilion 14t (2022) 2.703 TFLOPS Pavilion 14 (2023) 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.