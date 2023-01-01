HP Pavilion 14t (2022) vs Pavilion 14 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14t (2022)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 43 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
|Dimensions
|325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches
|322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|704 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
|682 cm2 (105.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Gold, Pink
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Pavilion 14 (2023)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Pavilion 14t (2022)
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~5% more screen space
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|-
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1519
Pavilion 14 (2023) +11%
1688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5820
Pavilion 14 (2023) +30%
7537
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1526
Pavilion 14 (2023) +13%
1722
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5660
Pavilion 14 (2023) +29%
7281
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1