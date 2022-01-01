You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 4GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 32GB 64GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022) Can run popular games at about 499-680% higher FPS

Around 8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (117 vs 130.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm

12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 755 cm2 (117 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~71.6% Side bezels 7.4 mm 7.8 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Pavilion 15 (2022) 300 nits Chromebook 314 n/a

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 15 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 2 GPU performance Pavilion 15 (2022) +907% 1.41 TFLOPS Chromebook 314 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 4GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x32 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 128 NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.0 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes -

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.