Display
CPU
RAM 4GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 (2022) and Acer Chromebook 314 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 499-680% higher FPS
  • Around 8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (117 vs 130.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15 (2022)
vs
Chromebook 314

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches		 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm
12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches
Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 755 cm2 (117 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~71.6%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes -
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 10 2
Threads 12 2
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 5 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 96
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 12
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 2
GPU performance
Pavilion 15 (2022) +907%
1.41 TFLOPS
Chromebook 314
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x256 GB 1x32 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 128
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.0
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes -
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

