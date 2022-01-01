You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (130.7 vs 151.4 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS

Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 57.5 against 41 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 360.4 x 271.1 x 25.9-26.9 mm

14.19 x 10.67 x 1.02-1.06 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 977 cm2 (151.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~68.7% Side bezels 7.4 mm 7.5 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 155° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 53 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Pavilion 15 (2022) 300 nits Nitro 5 AN515-58 n/a

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Bottom Charge power 65 W 230 / 280 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter - 820 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Pavilion 15 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN515-58 +405% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.6 x 7.8 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

