Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 (2022) or Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 (2022) vs Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)

48 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
VS
57 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 (2022) and Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15 (2022)
vs
Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches		 359.8 x 232.9 x 18.9 mm
14.17 x 9.17 x 0.74 inches
Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~80.1%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Pavilion 15 (2022) and Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Pavilion 15 (2022) and Pavilion 15
3. Pavilion 15 (2022) and IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
4. Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5. Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) and MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
6. Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
7. Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Swift 3 (SF314-512)
8. Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) and HP Pavilion 15 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский