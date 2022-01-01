Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 (2022) or Inspiron 15 3501 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 (2022) vs Dell Inspiron 15 3501

50 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
VS
38 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 (2022) and Dell Inspiron 15 3501 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (130.7 vs 140.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15 (2022)
vs
Inspiron 15 3501

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches		 363.9 x 249 x 18-19.9 mm
14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.78 inches
Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 42.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1807:1
sRGB color space - 58.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 40.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.4%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15 (2022) +36%
300 nits
Inspiron 15 3501
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 286 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 10 2
Threads 12 2
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
Pavilion 15 (2022) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3501
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 80.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Pavilion 15 (2022) or Dell Inspiron 14 5420
2. HP Pavilion 15 (2022) or HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
3. Dell Inspiron 15 3501 or Dell Inspiron 15 3511
4. Dell Inspiron 15 3501 or Dell Inspiron 15 5510
5. Dell Inspiron 15 3501 or Dell Inspiron 15 3505
6. Dell Inspiron 15 3501 or Dell Vostro 15 3500

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 3501 and HP Pavilion 15 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский