You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 41 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5330 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (98.3 vs 130.7 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~76.9% Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Pavilion 15 (2022) +20% 300 nits Latitude 5330 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Pavilion 15 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5330 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

