49 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
VS
51 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7430
HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
Dell Latitude 7430
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 (2022) and Dell Latitude 7430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (104 vs 130.7 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15 (2022)
vs
Latitude 7430

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches		 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm
12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches
Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 671 cm2 (104 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~80.5%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15 (2022)
300 nits
Latitude 7430 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Pavilion 15 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 7430
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
