You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery 41 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022) User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530 Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm

14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~81.7% Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.2 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Pavilion 15 (2022) 300 nits Latitude 7530 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W Cable length 1 meters -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 10 10 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pavilion 15 (2022) +3% 1598 Latitude 7530 1559 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 15 (2022) +2% 6133 Latitude 7530 6026 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Pavilion 15 (2022) +3% 1482 Latitude 7530 1442 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 15 (2022) +3% 5099 Latitude 7530 4941

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Pavilion 15 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 7530 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x4W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.