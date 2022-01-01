HP Pavilion 15 (2022) vs Dell Precision 3561
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours
- Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
|357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches
|Area
|843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.6%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|500:1
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 / 130 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1572
1507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6103
Precision 3561 +4%
6369
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1542
1466
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6514
Precision 3561 +46%
9497
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1450 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.382 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
