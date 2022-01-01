You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 41 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022) Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours

Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~80.4% Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.2 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 500:1 Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 15 (2022) +36% 300 nits Precision 3561 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Cable length 1 meters -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 10 6 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pavilion 15 (2022) +4% 1572 Precision 3561 1507 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 15 (2022) 6103 Precision 3561 +4% 6369 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Pavilion 15 (2022) +5% 1542 Precision 3561 1466 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 15 (2022) 6514 Precision 3561 +46% 9497

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.382 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance Pavilion 15 (2022) +269% 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 3561 0.382 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.