You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 41 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~89% Side bezels 7.4 mm 4.2 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 15 (2022) 300 nits Precision 5570 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Pavilion 15 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 5570 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

