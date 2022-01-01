HP Pavilion 15 (2022) vs Gigabyte G5 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
80
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
65
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
NanoReview Score
62
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 95% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
|360 x 238 x 23.9 mm
14.17 x 9.37 x 0.94 inches
|Area
|843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|857 cm2 (132.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.6%
|~78.3%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|62%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|43%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|150 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1572
G5 (2022) +8%
1702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6103
G5 (2022) +74%
10616
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1542
G5 (2022) +14%
1753
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6514
G5 (2022) +95%
12698
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
