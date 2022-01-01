Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 (2022) or G5 (2022) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 (2022) vs Gigabyte G5 (2022)

49 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
VS
62 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2022)
HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
Gigabyte G5 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 12500H
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 (2022) and Gigabyte G5 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 95% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15 (2022)
vs
G5 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches		 360 x 238 x 23.9 mm
14.17 x 9.37 x 0.94 inches
Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~78.3%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62%
Adobe RGB profile - 43%
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15 (2022)
300 nits
G5 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 65 W 150 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 (2022)
6103
G5 (2022) +74%
10616
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 (2022)
1542
G5 (2022) +14%
1753
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 (2022)
6514
G5 (2022) +95%
12698

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Pavilion 15 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
G5 (2022) +375%
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

