HP Pavilion 15 (2022) vs Laptop 15

50 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
VS
35 out of 100
HP Laptop 15
HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
HP Laptop 15
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 (2022) and Laptop 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 204-278% higher FPS
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Laptop 15
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15 (2022)
vs
Laptop 15

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches		 359.8 x 236 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.29 x 0.73 inches
Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~79%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Rose gold
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
sRGB color space 60% -
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15 (2022) +20%
300 nits
Laptop 15
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 4 (0P + 4E)
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 (2022) +122%
1579
Laptop 15
710
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 (2022) +203%
6313
Laptop 15
2086
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 (2022) +173%
1639
Laptop 15
601
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 (2022) +207%
6681
Laptop 15
2178
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8
GPU performance
Pavilion 15 (2022) +370%
1.41 TFLOPS
Laptop 15
0.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Optional
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

