Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (105.7 vs 130.7 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP Pavilion 15 (2022) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS HP Pavilion 14 (2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm

12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~83.3% Side bezels 7.4 mm 10.3 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Plastic Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Pavilion 15 (2022) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 Pavilion 14 (2023) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 18% more screen space Display tests sRGB color space 60% - Max. brightness Pavilion 15 (2022) 300 nits Pavilion 14 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 65 W 90 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Pavilion 15 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Pavilion 14 (2023) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.