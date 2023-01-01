Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 (2022) or Pavilion 14 (2023) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 (2022) vs Pavilion 14 (2023)

50 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
VS
56 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 (2022) and Pavilion 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (105.7 vs 130.7 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15 (2022)
vs
Pavilion 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches		 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches
Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~83.3%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Material Plastic Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte -
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Pavilion 15 (2022)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Pavilion 14 (2023)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~18% more screen space
Display tests
sRGB color space 60% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Pavilion 15 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Pavilion 14 (2023) +92%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion 14 (2023) and Pavilion 15 (2022) or ask any questions
