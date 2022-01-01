You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 41 against 37 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Backlit keyboard

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (130.5 vs 164.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A317-53) 27% sharper screen – 127 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 403.5 x 263.7 x 20.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.82 inches Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~77.5% Side bezels 7.4 mm 10.3 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 42 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Max. brightness Pavilion 15 250 nits Aspire 3 (A317-53) n/a

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 37 Wh Voltage 11.34 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance Pavilion 15 +236% 2.822 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A317-53) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.3 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.