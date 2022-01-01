You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours

57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (113.3 vs 130.5 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 328 x 223 x 17.9 mm

12.91 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~73.8% Side bezels 7.4 mm 9.1 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 42 dB 39 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1060:1 sRGB color space - 57.1% Adobe RGB profile - 39.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.7% Max. brightness Pavilion 15 250 nits Aspire 5 (A514-54) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 48 Wh Voltage 11.34 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 4 2 Threads 8 4 L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pavilion 15 +8% 1306 Aspire 5 (A514-54) 1208 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 15 +74% 4303 Aspire 5 (A514-54) 2476 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Pavilion 15 1322 Aspire 5 (A514-54) +1% 1337 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 15 +104% 4968 Aspire 5 (A514-54) 2432

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Pavilion 15 2.822 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A514-54) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.