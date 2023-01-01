Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 (2023) or Aspire 5 (A515-58) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 (2023) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)

48 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15 (2023)
VS
51 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)
HP Pavilion 15 (2023)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 (2023) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15 (2023)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-58)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches		 362.9 x 237.5 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.7 inches
Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~77.9%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Gold, Blue, Green Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 300 grams 264 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
Pavilion 15 (2023) +92%
2.703 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-58)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Optional Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Pavilion 15 (2023) or HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
2. HP Pavilion 15 (2023) or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
3. HP Pavilion 15 (2023) or HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
4. HP Pavilion 15 (2023) or Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505)
5. HP Pavilion 15 (2023) or Dell Inspiron 15 5505
6. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) or ASUS Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504)
7. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) or Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G)
8. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) or Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
9. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) or Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T
10. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) or ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) and HP Pavilion 15 (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский