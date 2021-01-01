Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or Nitro 5 (AN515-55) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

53 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
VS
63 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130.5 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~72.4%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 896 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-55) +73%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Pavilion 15 or XPS 15 9500
2. Pavilion 15 or Inspiron 15 5510
3. Pavilion 15 or Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
4. Pavilion 15 or Inspiron 15 5505
5. Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or Alienware m15 R4
6. Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or Alienware m15 R5
7. Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
8. Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or TUF Gaming A17 FA706
9. Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and HP Pavilion 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский