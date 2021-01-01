HP Pavilion 15 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
From $1200
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130.5 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 301-410% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 59 against 41 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|45 W
|230 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +31%
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4720
5540
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +3%
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2530
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
