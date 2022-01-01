You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Can run popular games at about 592-807% higher FPS

Around 7.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 50.3 against 41 watt-hours

57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.2 vs 130.5 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~78.9% Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.5 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 120° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 - Noise level 42 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 952:1 sRGB color space - 61.8% Adobe RGB profile - 42.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.4% Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 15 250 nits Swift 1 (SF114-34) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 50.3 Wh Voltage 11.34 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm 158 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz - Cores 4 2 Threads 8 2 L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pavilion 15 +122% 1306 Swift 1 (SF114-34) 589 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 15 +292% 4303 Swift 1 (SF114-34) 1098 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Pavilion 15 +199% 1322 Swift 1 (SF114-34) 442 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Pavilion 15 +610% 4968 Swift 1 (SF114-34) 700

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 15 W 6 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 350 MHz GPU boost clock - 750 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8 GPU performance Pavilion 15 +1076% 2.822 TFLOPS Swift 1 (SF114-34) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.3 dB 73.8 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.