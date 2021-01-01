Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or Swift 3 (SF314-59) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)

49 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
VS
51 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.7 vs 130.5 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches) 323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) 218.9 mm (8.62 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~82.5%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 13.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1215:1
sRGB color space - 96.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3%
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15
250 nits
Swift 3 (SF314-59) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion 15 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-59)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs HP Pavilion 15
2. HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs HP Pavilion 15
3. HP Pavilion 13 (2021) vs HP Pavilion 15
4. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs HP Pavilion 15
5. Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
6. Dell Inspiron 14 7400 vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
7. Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
8. Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) and HP Pavilion 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский