HP Pavilion 15 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 154% sharper screen – 254 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (107.1 vs 130.5 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Middle: Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6800 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|42 dB
|47.5 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Pavilion 15
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
14.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 90.6 in2
~14% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|25000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.2%
|Response time
|-
|31 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|-
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:10 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|67 / 96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|304 grams
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|12 (8P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1285
1933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4563
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +211%
14188
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1322
1577
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4943
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +191%
14394
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1398 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|6.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|2432
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|152
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|76
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|2x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|81.3 dB
|84.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Optional
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.4 cm
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
- The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
- The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
