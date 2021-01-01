Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or ExpertBook B1 (B1500) – what's better?

Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) 236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 19.4 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15 +14%
250 nits
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 / 90 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No Yes
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 768 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz -
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

