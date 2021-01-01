Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or ROG Strix G15 G513 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

46 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
VS
65 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (130.5 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches) 354 mm (13.94 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 150 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15
4968
ROG Strix G15 G513 +162%
13036

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513 +13%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

