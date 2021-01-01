HP Pavilion 15 vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (130.5 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Width
|360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
|354 mm (13.94 inches)
|Height
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|47.3%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|150 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1294
ROG Strix G15 G513 +16%
1495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4259
ROG Strix G15 G513 +84%
7825
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1322
ROG Strix G15 G513 +13%
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4968
ROG Strix G15 G513 +162%
13036
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
