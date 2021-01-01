Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

47 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
VS
77 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~120%) battery – 90 against 41 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 88% sharper screen – 188 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~77.8%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15
250 nits
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 80-95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +325%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Pavilion 15
2. Pavilion 14 (2021) and Pavilion 15
3. Pavilion 13 (2021) and Pavilion 15
4. ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Pavilion 15
5. XPS 15 9500 and ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
6. GS66 Stealth and ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
7. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
8. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
9. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and HP Pavilion 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский