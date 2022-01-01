Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or TUF Gaming F15 (2022) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

43 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
VS
66 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
HP Pavilion 15
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches		 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~75.5%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 42 dB 57.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm 656 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2022) +152%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 81.3 dB 76.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 13.0 x 7.8 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Pavilion 15 and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Pavilion 15 and ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
3. Pavilion 15 and Pavilion 14 (2021)
4. Pavilion 15 and Pavilion 13 (2021)
5. Pavilion 15 and ENVY x360 13 (2021)
6. TUF Gaming F15 (2022) and TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
7. TUF Gaming F15 (2022) and Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
8. TUF Gaming F15 (2022) and IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
9. TUF Gaming F15 (2022) and Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
10. TUF Gaming F15 (2022) and TUF Dash F15 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) and HP Pavilion 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский