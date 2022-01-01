HP Pavilion 15 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
Review
Performance
System and application performance
51
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
44
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
15
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
47
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
84
NanoReview Score
43
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.9 vs 130.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
|324 x 213 x 17.3 mm
12.76 x 8.39 x 0.68 inches
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~78.3%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|42 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|-
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|304 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +19%
1306
1094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4303
VivoBook 14 M413 +13%
4842
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +14%
1322
1156
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4968
VivoBook 14 M413 +42%
7072
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
