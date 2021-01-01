Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

HP Pavilion 15
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
HP Pavilion 15
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 200 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (108 vs 130.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) 215 mm (8.46 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~77.5%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15 +25%
250 nits
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
200 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion 15 +50%
2.822 TFLOPS
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

