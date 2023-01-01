Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm

14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 812 cm2 (125.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~82.6% Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.7 mm Colors White, Gold, Blue, Green Black, Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Sync technology No FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 15 (2023) 250 nits Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) +140% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 50 Wh Voltage 11.34 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Weight of AC adapter 300 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance Pavilion 15 (2023) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Optional Optional Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

