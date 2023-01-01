Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 (2023) or Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 (2023) vs Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505)

HP Pavilion 15 (2023)
VS
Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505)
HP Pavilion 15 (2023)
Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505)
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 (2023) and Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15 (2023)
vs
Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches		 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm
14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches
Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 812 cm2 (125.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~82.6%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors White, Gold, Blue, Green Black, Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Sync technology No FreeSync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 300 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Optional Optional
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

