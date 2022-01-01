Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.5 vs 130.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches		 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~75.8%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 42 dB 42.3 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 932:1
sRGB color space - 62.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 43%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.6%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1650 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24
GPU performance
Pavilion 15 +11%
2.822 TFLOPS
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.3 dB 75.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

