Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (130.5 vs 144.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) Features a much bigger (~134%) battery – 96 against 41 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

183% sharper screen – 283 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 250 nits

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm

14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~79.5% Side bezels 7.4 mm 7.9 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 42 dB 45.3 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type TN LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 96.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 15 250 nits Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +120% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 96 Wh Voltage 11.34 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 W 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm 460 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35-50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1185 MHz GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Pavilion 15 2.822 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +106% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 4.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

