Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (130.5 vs 144.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
  • Features a much bigger (~134%) battery – 96 against 41 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 183% sharper screen – 283 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 250 nits
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches		 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~79.5%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 160°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 42 dB 45.3 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 96.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15
250 nits
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +120%
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm 460 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35-50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +106%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 4.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
